Otieno counting days to Olympics blast-off

Mark Otieno

Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno works on his take-off technique during training at the Fukuoka Prefecture Kurume Sports Centre in Kurume City, Japan on July 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Edward Alusa | Team Kenya

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Otieno is happy with the pre-Olympics training camp idea, saying his experience in Kurume could provide the game changer.
  • “I’d like to thank the government and Olympic committee for organising this camp.
  • “To acclimatise ahead of a major competition is something good. In fact that’s what most top athletes do – they don’t train at home, but look for good pre-season training camps.”

In Tokyo, Japan

