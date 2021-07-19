Chip off the block: Sports and academics run in Ilako family

Kanyali Ilako

Sports scientist Kanyali Ilako (right) with national women’s sevens rugby team player Sarah Oluche during a training session at the Fukuoka Prefecture Kurume Sports Centre in Kurume City on July 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Edward Alusa | Team Kenya

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Former international swimmer Kanyali playing crucial role as Team Kenya’s sport psychologist.
  • She believes the current arrangement ought to have come earlier, but was curtailed by, inter alia, the stigma surrounding mental health.

In Tokyo, Japan

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.