Wawira hands Kenya rare bronze in para powerlifting

In Birmingham

World Para Power-lifting champion Hellen Wawira has handed Kenya bronze in women’s lightweight Para Power-lifting at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

Wawira collected 98.5 points to settle third behind Britons Zoe Newson and Olivia broome, who downed 102.2 and 100.0 points to claim gold and silver respectively.

It was Kenya’s first medal outside athletics in Birmingham, which brought the country’s medal tally to eight; one gold, three silver and four bronze.

Her compatriot Joyce Wambui was to take the stand in women’s heavyweight final at 9.30pm Kenyan time.

In boxing, Hit Squad ended its Commonwealth Games campaign empty handed when Elizabeth Andiego lost to the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Caitlin Parker from Australia in the middleweight quarter-final contest on Wednesday.

Andiego, who was is making her second appearance at the Commonwealth Games, was the fourth Kenyan boxer to exit after Christine Ongare (minimumweight), Shaffi Bakari (bantamweight) and Nick Okoth (featherweight).

In beach volleyball, Kenya’s pair of Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Agala edged out Ghana 2-1 in their last Pool “A” match but it was little too late.

Kenya, who had previously lost to Canada and New Zealand in identical 2-0, finished third in the pool hence failing to get the automatic place in the quarterfinals.

They will have to wait until the matches in the other two groups to see if they will go through to the quarter-finals as best losers.

In table tennis, Brian Mutua and Jenny Compell Amadi lost to Wu Vicky and Grace Rosi from Fiji in the first round of their mixed doubles duel at the Nec Hall.