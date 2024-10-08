Tum: Africa Cycling Championships will inspire Kenyans to excel in sport

Sports Permanent Secretary Peter Tum has said that Kenya has the potential of producing world class cyclists similar to the ones the country has in athletics.

Speaking during the official launch of the 2024 Confederation of African Cycling (CAC) Road Cycling Championships that will be held in Uasin Gishu from Wednesday, Tum said: “Hosting such a big event is an honour to us as a country and it will encourage many Kenyans to join cycling.”

“We are also encouraging sports tourism and this will be able to be manifested when the competitors compete along the routes that have been laid down,” said Tum.

The annual continental championships that is being hosted by Kenya for the first time, has attracted 22 countries including giants Eritrea and South Africa.

The five-day competition begins today with the individual time trials in all the competition categories -- elite men and women and under-23 men and women.

Cyclists from various countries during the launch of the 2024 Confederation of Africa Cycling Road Cycling African Championships in Kapsabet Town on October 8, 2024.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Racing will be chiefly in Uasin Gishu county but for the road race that will see runners cross into Elgeyo Marakwet.

Nandi County hosted the flagging off of the championships on Tuesday in Nandi Hills.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii said that the county was fully prepared to host the highly anticipated bicycle race.

“As the newest city, we are geared up and ready to host the much awaited event. We have welcomed participants from over 20 countries, who are already fine-tuning their performance on our roads as they prepare for tomorrow’s official kick-off,” Bii said.

The governor called on residents to come out and support the event by cheering on the competitors along the roads.

Cyclists from various countries practise in Eldoret City streets of Uasin Gishu County on October 08, 2024, ahead of the launch of the 2024 Confederation of Africa Cycling Road Cycling African Championships. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“I encourage everyone to cheer on the riders as they race through our city. It’s an opportunity for us to show our pride and hospitality, proving that Uasin Gishu is indeed a powerhouse in the world of sports not only in athletics but also in cycling event,” added the governor.

The team time trial mixed relay will be held on Thursday before the junior men’s and women’s road races on Friday.

Saturday is reserved for elite women’s and under-23 women’s road races before the elite men and under-23 men square off on the final day on Sunday.