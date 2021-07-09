Tokyo 2020, a closed-door Games with few exceptions

Olympic flame

Former Japanese Paralympian, Aki Taguchi (right) hands over the Olympic flame to Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike during the unveiling ceremony of the Olympic flame at the Komazawa Olympic Park General Sports Ground on the first day of the torch relay in Tokyo on July 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A handful of events are taking place outside the capital and nearby areas, with different rules for those areas. Here are the current standards:
  • In Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures of Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa, all fans will be barred from all events.

Tokyo

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Bernard Simiyu wins Mombasa leg of Nation Classic

  2. England recall Trippier for Euro 2020 final against Italy

  3. Djokovic wins 20th Grand Slam with sixth Wimbledon triumph

  4. Malkia Strikers launch training, rugby stars arrive in Japan

  5. DP Ruto, CS Amina watch as Kenya Simbas maul Zambia

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.