First batch of Team Kenya arrives in Tokyo for Olympics
The first group of Team Kenya, featuring, among others, Malkia Strikers players, coach and deputy chief de mission Shoaib Vayani, have landed at Tokyo's Narita Airport.
The group is going through Covid-19 checks before they are released to their hotel where they'll spend the night before flying to Fukuoka early Saturday.
The team will then make a 30-minute road trip to Kurume City, where the pre-Olympics camp is based.