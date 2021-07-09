First batch of Team Kenya arrives in Tokyo for Olympics

Jane Wacu.

Malkia Strikers setter Jane Wacu (left) goes through the Covid-19 check ups at Tokyo's Narita Airport on July 9, 2021. 

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The group is going through Covid-19 checks before they are released to their hotel where they'll spend the night before flying to Fukuoka early Saturday.
  • The team will then make a 30-minute road trip to Kurume City, where the pre-Olympics camp is based.

The first group of Team Kenya, featuring, among others, Malkia Strikers players, coach and deputy chief de mission Shoaib Vayani, have landed at Tokyo's Narita Airport.

