Three local handball clubs return to regional tourney

Nairobi Water's Melvin Akinyi vies with Amazon's Priscila Jebet

Nairobi Water's Melvin Akinyi (left) vies with Amazon's Priscila Jebet during their Kenya Handball Federation National League match at Nyayo National Stadium on October 11, 2021

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Strathmore coach Peter Mwathi stated that the team will participate in the Kenya University Sports Association (KUSA) Games next month at Kibabi University grounds.
  • “We will skip the East and Central Championship since our focus is to reign supreme in the varsity games,” said Mwathi, who doubles up as the national men’s coach.

Three Kenya Handball Federation National League sides will return to the annual East and Central Africa Clubs Championship set for November 28 and December 6 in Dar es salaam, Tanzania.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.