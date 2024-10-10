Teen sensation Chepkemboi battles Africa’s best at home

Every weekend, 17-year-old Sherry Chepkemboi would watch cyclists whiz by her home in Uasin Gishu County, their wheels spinning in a blur of speed and colour.

Captivated by the thrill and camaraderie of the sport, she felt a spark ignite within her—a desire to join the ranks of these athletes. This passion led her to the 2024 Confederation of Africa Cycling Road Championships in Eldoret City, which got underway yesterday with individual time trials.

Sherry, a Form Three student at Cheptigit High School, has made impressive strides in her cycling journey, which began just two years ago.

Training at the INEOS Eliud Kipchoge Cycling Academy in Kaptagat, in Elgeyo Marakwet, she has honed her skills and prepared to compete on home soil, surrounded by the support of her fellow countrymen.

“I’m delighted to have joined the international cyclists to compete right here at home,” Sherry expressed.

“This has really motivated me to work hard, and I’m looking forward to an impressive race.”

Although she finished ninth in the women’s junior category (22.2km) with a time of 19 minutes and 46.7, Sherry sees this experience as a significant step in her development as an athlete.

“My target is to post a good time because I’m still learning. Participating in such events will help me grow and motivate me to keep improving in the coming years.”

Balancing her academic responsibilities with training can be challenging. During the week, Sherry finds it difficult to train, but she maximizes her time on weekends.

“I just love cycling. After finishing Form Four, I hope to have more time to focus on my training,” she noted.

As Sherry Chepkemboi reflects on her experiences at this prestigious event, she is motivated by the competition and the support of her home crowd.

With determination and a passion for cycling, she is poised to take her career to new heights and continue to inspire future generations.

As hundreds of enthusiastic fans lined the streets of Eldoret City, the atmosphere buzzed with excitement for the championship, especially when Kenyan cyclists approached the final 500 meters.

The cheers grew louder with every passing cyclist, reflecting the home advantage that Sherry and her compatriots enjoyed.

In the women’s junior category, Eritrea’s Betiel Efrem emerged victorious with a time of 16:40.69, followed by Egyptian Benbella Darwish at 17:06.47 and Ethiopia’s Tsige Kiros at 17:08.64.

Meanwhile, in the men’s junior category, Eritrea’s Keven Teklemariam timed 28:48.21, edging out South Africa’s Alexander Erasmus and Eritrea’s Nahom Efriem.

In the women’s under-23 category, Eritrea’s Suzana Fiseha claimed the top spot with a time of 32:37.40, followed closely by her compatriot Adiam Mengs at 33:04.36.

Ethiopia’s Mieraf Aregawi finished third in 34:04.98. In the under-23 men’s race, Uganda’s Paul Lomuria posted the fastest time of 42:40.53, narrowly beating teammate Lawrence Lorot.

In the elite categories, South Africa's Lucy Young won the women’s elite race with a time of 31:32.48, while her compatriot Ashleigh Moolman followed closely in 32:04.84.

Namibia’s Melissa Hinz secured third at 33:38.33.

In the men’s elite field, Uganda’s Charles Kagimu clocked 41:11.05 to retain his title, followed by South Africa’s Brandon Downes and Morocco’s Adil El Arbaoui.

The championships enters its second day Thursday morning with a mass race where the residents of Uasin Gishu County will have a feel of the course.