Teams head to Eldoret for National Secondary Schools Term One Games

Rugby 15s will be one of the most open disciplines at next week’s National Secondary Schools Term One Games in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

The sport is one of seven attractions during the five-day national championship that will run from April 24-29 at Hill School. Other disciplines are basketball, hockey, handball, swimming, athletics and cross country.

However, there will be keen interest in rugby 15s in the absence of defending champions Kakamega High School, who were eliminated at the Western Region Term One Games. Secondly, six of the eight teams will be debuting at the nationals, making it hard to predict who will succeed Kakamega as new champions.

In Pool “A”, only Mangu High School from the Central Region and Rift Valley’s St Patrick's High School, Iten have been to the nationals. Ofafa Jericho High School (Nairobi) and All Saints Embu High School (Eastern), who complete the pool, will be making their bow.

However, Ofafa and All Saints made their debuts at the nationals last year in Nakuru, but in rugby sevens and that experience will definitely come in handy. Three time champions Mangu are regulars at this stage, while St Joseph’s last featured in 2009.

Ofafa, who beat 2018 champions Upper Hill School 18-0 in the Nairobi Region final, are favourites to top the group. However, their coach James Kaili believes all teams at the nationals have an equal chance of winning the title.

“We look strong, but in sports things are different on the ground. We have alot of respect for all the competing teams and look forward to an exciting week of rugby in Eldoret,” said Kaili.

“Nationals is the biggest stage to showcase talent and compete with the best in the country. I want my boys to savour every moment and play with no pressure,” he added.

St Patrick’s coach Bernard Indasi is banking on home advantage to go all the way to the final. They lost 12-10 to Kabianga High School during the 2019 Rift Valley Regiona Games.

“We have stumbled for so many years but we are finally back at the big stage and we aim to leave our mark and even go to the East African Games,” the coach told Nation Sport.

In Pool “B”, Butula Boys High School will also make their maiden appearance in the longer version of the sport after winning silver in the shorter version last year. They will come up against Kisii High School (Nyanza), St Anthony’s Boys High School, Kitale (Rift Valley) and Kwale High School (Coast).

Butula won an appeal against national sevens champions Koyonzo Boys Secondary School, who fielded an ineligible player during their 12-6 semi-final win at the Western Regional showpiece.