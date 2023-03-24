Talent abounds in West Pokot but region has no single stadium worth talking about

Lack of training facilities in the high altitude area of West Pokot region has forced talented athletes to travel to the neighbouring counties of Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet to train.

Not that these other counties have modern stadiums. Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County is undergoing renovation, while Elgeyo Marakwet has no stadium worth mentioning.

West Pokot does have the existing Makutano Stadium, a scrappy piece of infrastructure with a patched ground that passes as a pitch for footballers to play on.

This venue is used to stage national or county government functions.

During his first term in office, Governor Simon Kachapin built raised bleachers, worked on the playing surface and erected a perimeter wall at Makutano Stadium.

A pavilion at Makutano Stadium in Kapenguria, West Pokot County, on March 08, 2023.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The decrepit facility holds some fame in being the venue for the famous annual Tegla Loroupe Peace Race.

Many top runners from Kenya and across the border in Uganda have participated in the race whose main aim is to foster peace in the region through sports.

But even with these improvements local football players have opted to use Chewoiyet High School and Tartar Girls High School grounds for training when they can as their surfaces are comparatively better.

Talent clearly exists in West Pokot.

The Chief Officer in charge of sports Edwin Kemei Lokomol told Nation Sport that Makutano Stadium was home to Kapenguria Heroes who won the 2018 Chapa Dimba na Safaricom football tournament after beating Gor Mahia Youth 3-0 in post-match penalty kicks at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

“Despite poor training facilities our Kapenguria Heroes won that tournament unbeaten. We are rich in talent and as a department we want to invest on a playable field by reaching out to other stakeholders so that the youths around can benefit. Improving Makutano Stadium and building a new stadium is our priority now,” said Lokomol.

There is indeed hope in the horizon. The county government has in fact big plans to build a modern stadium.

The local authorities in 2017 secured some 25 acres, five kilometres from Makutano town to be used in putting up the proposed Nasokol Stadium.

According to county government officials, talks are at an advanced stage with various stakeholders on constructing the new stadium and work is expected to start soon.

Members of the public during an event at Makutano Stadium in Kapenguria, West Pokot County, on March 08, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The County Executive Committee Member for Sports Joshua Siwanyang, said that they have allocated Sh5 million for construction of ablution block and equipping the facility with running water for starters.

He said there was need to build a modern stadium that would be used by the county to nurture talent.

“We have good footballers and athletes in this region and having good facilities will create employment and also allow the youth to develop their God-given talent,” said Siwanyang.

Deputy Governor Robert Komolle said sports activities were rarely promoted by the previous regime and they were keen on reversing that.

West Pokot has also produced world class long distance runners the likes of former New York Marathon champion Loroupe, 2017 World Cross Country champion Irene Cheptai, world 5,000m silver medallist Jacob Krop ,and accomplished Thomas Longosiwa.

Krop, who sometimes trains in Kapenguria and Iten, said he can’t wait to see a running track in West Pokot.