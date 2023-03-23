Masinde Muliro Stadium shaping up into modern, world-class sports facility

Kanduyi Stadium, now officially called Masinde Muliro Kanduyi Stadium, was once just an open field with a single storied building sitting on a raised part of the ground that housed the changing room. It had no perimeter fence, no terraces or even bleachers for spectators to use.

But all that is about to change. Masinde Muliro Kanduyi Stadium, located in Bungoma, is slowly undergoing a transformation to become a modern, world class facility.

The contractor, called Lunao, are currently working on the drainage system.

Construction started in 2019 under a Sh650 million budget and when complete will have a capacity to seat 5,000 people.

A side view of phase one at Masinde Muliro Kanduyi Stadium in Bungoma County on March 07, 2023, under construction by Bungoma county government. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The main pavilion will be 2000-seater while the terraces will be able to accommodate 3,000.

After fixing the drainage, the contractor will work on the running track, which will initially not be all-weather, roofing of the main pavilion and the parking area.

Changing in cramped rooms or in the open will be a thing of the past.

Modern changing rooms, lockers, offices for sports officials and team coaches, changing rooms for ancillary staff, public washrooms, first aid and medical centre, pitch maintenance and control room as well as a VIP lounge are some of the facilities that will be available when the stadium is competed.

According to the engineer on site, who did not want to be named, the project is now 80 per cent complete.

It will meet the minimum requirements to host high profile football matches and athletics meets.

Bungoma County has in fact produced world class athletes over the years.

These include 1972 Olympic Games men’s 3,000 metres steeplechase silver medallist Ben Jipcho, former 10,000m world champion Linet Masai, her brother Moses Masai, and long distance runner Leonard Komon among others.

In an interview with Nation Sport last week area Governor Kenneth Lusaka, said that Bungoma was a sporting county and the renovation for the Masinde Muliro Stadium was going on well and once complete, would help in developing the abundant talents in the region.

Lusaka said money had been set aside by the county to complete the project which was started by his predecessor Wycliffe Wangamati in 2019.

“We are looking forward to the completion of the facility in the next one year. We seriously need the facility to help the youths in nurturing their talents.

“We want to push the contractor to finish the project earlier than projected but that will also depend on the availability of funds from the national government because we also want to host national events in the facility,” said Lusaka.

He said that many events have been held at the Sudi Stadium in Nzoia that is owned by Nzoia Sugar company.

Lusaka believes that once the stadium is complete, Bungoma will be in a position to host big sports evens and earn revenue for the county.

“We are also strategising so that when Kenya bids for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, we shall offer Kanduyi as one of the venues to host some of the matches.

“We have had discussions with the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba to support us as a county to complete the project on time,” added the governor.

Lusaka said that the region had a lot of talent but they lack exposure and are organising a county tournament that will help youths realise their strong areas.

“Apart from football, we also have other sporting events like volleyball and athletics. This county is proud of producing world beaters and the stadium will help us capture and develop more talent.