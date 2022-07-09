Taekwondo team leaves for African tourney in Rwanda

The national taekwondo team departs the country in two batches by road for Rwanda starting Sunday afternoon for the African Team Cup Taekwondo Championship slated for July 13-17.

Olympian Milka Akinyi along with Christopher Mutua, Cosmas Kimathi, Moses Mairang’a, Victor Nyakinda, Kennedy Kimemia, Hassan Juma and Hassan Nyare will travel on Sunday 3pm.

They are optimistic of good results at the annual competition which has attracted 21 countries.

“I believe in myself, and I expect to perform better than last year when I won bronze in the light weight under-62 kilogrammes category,” said Akinyi, the first Kenyan taekwondo exponent alongside Dickson Wamwiri, to compete at the Olympics in the 2008 Games held in Beijing, China.

Akinyi said the competition will be tough this year compared to last year in Senegal. She said athletes from Morocco and Egypt will pose the greatest threat.

Player-coach Kimemia said that they will be going for exposure and good results.

The second group comprising Olympian Faith Ogallo, Shawn Michael, Evans Oloo, Innocent Wafula, Moses Obara, Sharon Wafula and Everline Aluoch will travel on Tuesday.

“We are not taking the whole team at once because of lack of funds,” said Kenya Taekwondo Federation assistant treasurer Nesmas Mbati.