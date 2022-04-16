Kibai eyes memorable retirement at Deaflympic Games

Decorated athlete Symon Kibai wants to exit the track races in style, by smashing for the third time in a row, his men’s 10,000 metres world record at the delayed 2021 Summer Deaflympic Games set for May 1 to 15 in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

Kibai says because age is catching up with him, he intends to venture into marathons after the Games in Brazil.

A third world record in a row in the men’s 10,000m, and a victory in men’s 5,000m at the championships, the 34-year-old athlete says, will be the best way for him to exit the track.

"I'm not growing any younger, so I have planned to exit the scene gradually…My target in Brazil is to smash that record (men’s 10,000m) for the third time, I'm targeting a sub 29:00," he said.

"My next target will be the 42km race where I want to take over from defending champion and title holder Daniel Kiptum."

Kibai first broke the men’s 10,000m World record at the 2013 Summer Deaflympics Games in Sofia, Bulgaria where he clocked 29:16.00.

He bagged a treble in the Games by also winning 5,000m and 1,500m titles. Four years later at the same event in Samsun, Turkey, Kibai retained his men’s 10,000m title in a time of 29:11.73.

He also retained the men’s 5,000m crown and scooped bronze in the 15,00m. He was named the overall best athlete in the two editions. He says he is in good shape ahead of the huge task ahead, thanks to his vigorous training in the rugged terrains of Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

He is currently in Team Kenya camp at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi. Other teams in camp for the Games are basketball (men and women), golf (men) and handball (men and women).

"I was a bit rusty after missing out on some major events. The training took me back to shape. My fitness is on another level and I feel I'm on course to realising that dream in Brazil," he offered.

Athletics Team Manager Lilian Adhiambo is confident Kibai can achieve the targets. Kibai said he is not bothered to reclaim his 1,500m title and would like to see the young turks in Team Kenya rise to the occasion.

"Team Kenya has relatively new and young athletes, they are full of energy, competing them in that category will be such a huge task," he said.

Kenya will send a huge contingent of 136 participants in the Games.

Team Kenya Chief Executive Officer Sylvia Kamau said the first batch will leave for Brazil on April 21.

The second lot will leave the country on April 23.