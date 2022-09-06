Cyclist Suleiman Kangangi's body arrives in Eldoret

Cyclists from Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County Tuesday evening converged at the Eldoret International Aiport tor receive the remains of Suleiman Kangangi, who died on August 27 after succumbing to injuries sustained in a high speed crash, during the Vermont Overland gravel cycling competition in the United States of America.

"Kangangi is a hero, most of us here joined the sport because of him. I am 48 years and I joined the cycling community two years ago, and it is Suleinman who inspired me to, said Mama Cyclists rider John Ekuro.

"He used to send us training schedules every week and always followed up to make sure we were giving it our all. I don't know how we will manage in his absence,"Kangangi's training mate, Moris Ngure said.

"Sule was a very generous person and I remember when I first came to Kenya in 2018 he welcomed me and gave me accommodation. I've been training with him ever since. I have lost a friend whom I'll forever miss," said Ugandan cyclist Lawrence.

A requiem mass had been held on his behalf at Nyayo Stadium Tuesday morning.

Suleiman will be laid to rest on Thursday at Kiplombe Cemetery in Eldoret.