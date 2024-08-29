Stency Neema eyes 2028 Paralympics after Paris debut ends in defeat

In Paris

Stency Neema of Kenya reckons that her participation in the women's taekwondo at the Paris Paralympic Games has given her the foundation for future tournaments, including the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Stency believes that she could have staged a better show if she had been exposed to at least two competitions before going to the Paris Games.

“I am not disappointed but rather happy because this is the experience I needed,” said Stency, who lost to the 2023 world silver medallist, Salma Ali Abd Al Moneem Hassan, from Egypt in the women’s taekwondo under-52 kilograms K44 on Thursday.

Hassan, who is ranked fifth in the world, might have beaten Stency, but met a waterloo against Mongolian Surenjav Ulambayar in the closely contested quarter-final, losing 7-5.

Ulambayar will face the reigning world champion Jessica Garcia from Mexico in the semis, with Isakova Ziyadakhon from Uzbekistan taking on Phuangkhitcha Khwansuda of Thailand in the other semi.

“The girl is experienced with three world championships under her gloves. She used some laid-back tricks. She was taller hence good defence and reach,” said Stency, adding that she has learnt a lot from the championships.

“I stayed around to study how the rest are using their kicks and at what time. I have realised that you can be good but have a bad day in office,” said Stency after watching Hassan lose to Ulambayar, who is ranked fourth in the world.

However, Stency said that she will have some tough decisions to make on which disciplines she will take moving forward as she targets the 2028 Paralympics.

“I have taekwondo, badminton, and athletics to pick from on my journey to Los Angeles. I want one indoor and one outdoor sport on the way,” said Stency, who is set to graduate with a Diploma in Business Management at the Nairobi Institute of Business Studies in December.

Stency revealed that she had hoped to qualify in badminton, but her dream was cut short after Badminton Kenya was banned by the world body in 2022.

“I have to make a wise decision here but will consult widely with my coaches. I don’t want to settle for a discipline where wrangles will halt my US dream,” said Stency, hoping that she will manage to combine studies or employment with sports.

Coach Philip Khaemba described Stency as a brave player, who took the ring without any fear.

“She had the endurance, stamina, and technique but met quite a technically superior Hassan, who was shocked that this was Stency’s first ever bout in taekwondo,” said Khaemba, stating that the results might have been different if she had some two or three competitions before Paris.

Khaemba said Stency’s Paris show was a huge step ahead of L.A, noting that losing by a margin of nine points was a good show after seeing most losing by over 20 points.

“Stency contained Hassan well but what was also one of her main undoing were the penalties that can be erased with exposure,” said Khaemba.

Stency’s compatriot, Julieta Moipo (under 57kg) will take the stage today against seasoned Micey Marija, 27, from Serbia.

It will be Moipo’s maiden international outing as compared to Marija, who attended the Tokyo Games where she finished seventh.