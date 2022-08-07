Star Ogallo waits for good result in appeal

Taekwondo sensation Faith Ogallo is hoping for a positive outcome in an appeal lodged by the Kenya Taekwondo Federation (KTF) to World Taekwondo seeking to have her allowed to participate in the forthcoming World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Paris, France.

Ogallo was locked out of the competition set for September 1-8 since she had not attained the qualifying points.

While WT had set 50 points as the qualifying mark in the women’s heavy weight category of the prestigious competition, the Kibabi University alumna had accumulated 42.6 points as of June when the registration was closed.

KTF Secretary General George Wasonga said they logged an appeal to have Ogallo compete in the championship immediately after they returned from the 2022 African Taekwondo Champions hosted in Rwanda last month.

In the competition where Kenya finished ninth overall, the Olympian bagged bronze to collect 20.2 points, which if added to her initial point will see her make the cut to grace the competition.

“We expect a response [from the WT) this week. We are hoping for the best,” said Wasonga. Ogallo said taking part in the competition will be a major boost in her career in the sport.

“Those who have been invited in the competition are some of the best, so playing against them will be very good because it will expose me to new fighting techniques,” said Ogallo.

She reckoned that if Kenya’s taekwondo’s take part in many international flights, then they will be able to put up a good fight at the major world events.

“There is no way you can learn of a new fighting tactic if you do not compete outside there,” she said, adding that she will give her best should WT allow her to take part in the competition.