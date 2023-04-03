Stadium project in talent-rich Sotik remains a pipe dream 20 years on

Repeated promises to construct a stadium in Sotik town, Bomet County to help nurture talent remain unfulfilled in the past 20 years.

As a result, Club 181 playground — the proposed site for the stadium — has over the years been used only by Athletics Kenya (AK) for local and regional cross country competitions.

When need arises, volleyball and netball competitions are occasionally held at the venue using makeshift facilities.

Football Kenya Federation cannot use the playground for football championships because the pitch is uneven.

Trees and shrubs at Club 181 playgrounds in Sotik constituency, Bomet county which is used by Athletics Kenya (AK) for Cross Country championships in this photo taken on April 3, 2023. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

The facility, which has overgrown vegetation, is sandwiched between private farmlands, Sotik GK Prisons and a popular club.

Club 181 derives its name from a club that was adjacent to it, but which has since been closed.

The club was owned by a former Bomet Member of Parliament in the 1980s, the late Isaac Kipkorir Salat.

He was a powerful Assistant Minister in the Office of the President during the reign of Kenya’s second President, the late Daniel arap Moi.

Salat senior was the father of former Bomet MP Nick Salat who is also the immediate former secretary-general of Independence party — Kenya African National Union (Kanu).

Opposite Club 181 playground is another club — Safari Club — associated with Fredrick Laboso, the father of former Bomet Governor Dr Joyce Laboso and former Sotik MP Lornah Laboso. (All are deceased.)

The club, which was popular in 1980s, used to host darts and pool competitions. Revellers not only patronised the joint to imbibe their favourite drink, but also for recreation.

Land grabbers have encroached on Club 181 playground land, and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating the matter so as to repossess the public land.

A youth empowerment centre at Club 181 playgrounds in Sotik town, Bomet County that has for the last 20 years been proposed as a stadium, but construction has never taken off, in this photo taken on April 3, 2023. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

"As a matter of fact, land speculators working in cahoots with corrupt officials at the National Land Commission (NLC) targeted the stadium (playground) land for annexation and irregular allocation," former Bomet County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding said in a recent interview.

He said that the government wants to secure a title deed for the property.

The flat and hilly terrain of Club 181 playground makes it ideal for the cross country championships which AK organises yearly at the venue.

The facility located off the Kisii-Kaplong-Kericho highway, is condusive for athletes’ training due to its high altitude — it is 1,808.24 metres above sea level.

"There have been repeated pledges by the local leaders and administrators that a stadium would be constructed in Sotik town, but that has not been realised in the last 20 years,” said Rogers Kirui, a businessman in the area.

Former Governor Dr Laboso, who died of cancer on July 29, 2019, was also a Member of Parliament for Sotik Constituency. She had promised that the government would upgrade the facility to a stadium so as to promote sports in the region.

Her predecessor in the Bomet County Government, former Governor Isaac Ruto, had also stated that a stadium would be constructed in the area because there was enough land.

Former Sotik MP, the late Anthony Kimetto, who was popularly known as sotet (calabash) also repeatedly assured residents that the national government would build a stadium. But to date, that has not happened.

"It is unfortunate that the county government with all its resources has not leveled the field to make it usable for sports activities. There is a need to re-look at the sports agenda and policies at the devolved government unit,” another resident of Sotik, Beatrice Kirui, said.

AK president Jack Tuwei said in November last year at Club 181 ground during a cross country championship that Bomet County was a region to watch in athletics in the South Rift Valley. He said that there is was a need to tap and nurture talents among the youth.

"South Rift and Bomet, especially Bomet, has done extremely well in producing youthful athletes. Counties should help AK in nurturing talents at the grassroots,” Tuwei stated.

Building a stadium will come in handy not only for residents of Bomet County, but also the neighbouring Nyamira, Kericho and Narok counties due to its centrality. It would also be used for inter-schools competitions in Sotik Constituency.