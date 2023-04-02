Silibwet grounds fall into disrepair as talented players, teams pay the price

The planned upgrade of Silibwet playgrounds in Bomet County was meant to enable the facility, which is home ground for Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Super League teams Bomet APs FC and Silibwet Leons FC, capable of hosting major sports tournaments.

But three years down the line, the grounds have neither been levelled nor the stands constructed.

Bomet County government spent Sh2 million to construct a perimeter wall round the facility to improve security during tournaments.

Another Sh2 million was also used to construct the main stand, the only one at the playgrounds situated in the heart of Silibwet trading centre.

For years, the two teams - Silibwet Leons FC and Bomet APs FC - have been using Narok Stadium, Gusii Stadium and Kericho Green Stadium which are located in neighbouring counties to host their matches.

The teams have to pay Sh30,000 to use the facilities in the neighbouring counties, part with Sh20,000 for a standby ambulance during the matches and also meet the cost of transport and upkeep of the players along with other incidentals.

Silibwet Leons FC’s promotion to the National Super League, along with Bomet APs FC’s promotion to the second-tier league last year made the county government to prioritise work on the facility. Both teams participated in planting of Kikuyu grass at the playgrounds after the pitch was levelled during the upgrade.

Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, FKF allowed the neighbouring Bomet IAAF Stadium to host NSL matches but since its renovation was taken over by the national government before subsequently stalling for more than six years, teams from the county are in danger of missing out on hosting sporting competitions .

Funds from the county government and the Bomet Central Constituency Development Fund (CDF) were jointly used to upgrade the Silibwet playgrounds three years ago.

"Silibwet is the heartbeat of football in the whole of Bomet County, and it was in that spirit that we upgraded the stadium to promote sports and nurture sporting talent among youth in the region," immediate former Bomet Central Member of Parliament Ronald Tonui during whose tenure work to upgrade the grounds started, said.

Tonui, who is the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) National Assistant Treasurer, told Nation Sport that many schools from the region had benefited from Sotik Stadium upgrade as they use it for competitions.

"Apart other than hosting various football tournaments, Sotik playground is the nerve centre of inter-schools competitions which help promote sporting talent among youth in this part of the country,” Tonui said .

“It is important for the county and national government to look into ways of funding further upgrade of the facility."

FKF did not clear Sotik playground to host its tournaments. An assessment revealed that the pitch was not properly levelled and as such water does not drain out during rainy season.

The construction at the facility was said to have been hurried without proper professional input from the various stakeholders.

It also does not have proper changing rooms for players who are forced to use hired rooms behind the facility whenever there is a competition in the facility.

Though a section of the facility has floodlights, it is rarely used as training and tournaments have not been held at night since it was upgraded.

The facility was also meant to be used by athletes for the various disciplines, but that is rarely the case.

Apart from footballers, athletes from the nearby Silibwet Athletics Camp use the grounds for training and exercises after morning and evening road runs.

Hundreds of spectators throng the playgrounds during tournaments, making football the second most popular sport after athletics in the region.

It has hosted Bunge FC for friendly matches. Gor Mahia FC and Shabana FC have both played friendly matches against Silibwet Leons FC at the Silibwet playground.

Silibwet Leons FC team manager, Erick Rono, said there was an urgent need by the county government to properly level the playground and make it usable for FKF tournaments.

“Now that the national government has eased pressure on the county by taking over Bomet IAAF Stadium, there is urgent need for the county government to focus on Silibwet playgrounds by channeling all resources toward its upgrade,” Rono said on Saturday.

Piped water is yet to be connected to the facility, making it difficult for players and spectators to quench their thirst or clean up after matches.

“The county government should re-model the playground, put up a proper fence round it, level the grounds to the required standard, construct proper dais both members of the public and VIPs, and put up changing rooms for the players,” Robert Metet, a former Member of Bomet County Assembly, said.

Metet said further upgrade of the facility should include marking of the athletics track and preparation of a volleyball pitch.

It is expected that a full upgrade of the facility would help improve sports tourism in the region.