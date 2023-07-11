St Monica’s Kitale for world chess contest

Chess Kenya federation and the Kenya National Youth Chess Championship have jointly nominated St Monica’s Girls High School, Kitale, to represent Kenya in next month’s World Schools Chess Championship to be held in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

The prestigious six-day championship will be held from August 3 to 8 in the Asian nation.

“The five students were selected due to their hard work, discipline and through concerted efforts of trainer Nahum Mwende Kasoyo with the support of the school’s administration,” St Monica’s Chief Principal, Grace Adhiambo Ataro, told Nation Sport.

In nominating the five girls — Maysie Andia, Purity Cherotich, Mary Wothaya, Faith Chemtai and Deborah Cherotich — Chess Kenya President Benard Wanjala congratulated the school for emerging the best school overall during this year’s Kenya National Youth Chess Championship held simultaneously at Kisii High School and Kereri Girls’ High School from April 23-17.

The tournament attracted 3,246 participants (2,089 boys and 1,157 girls) in various age-groups

The chairman of the school’s Board of Management, Bishop Henry Juma Odonya of the Catholic Diocese of Kitale, through Board member David Onyancha, paid glowing tribute to the school’s administration for providing adequate facilities and a conducive environment that enabled the trainer and the girls to achieve high chess standards.

Appeal to wellwishers

Onyancha appealed to the school’s well-wishers and stakeholders to support the St Monica’s team, which will be big motivation to the trainers and school administration.

Chess was introduced in the school in 2015.

The school then entered its first regional competition in 2016, featuring in the nationals at Kaimosi Girls High School in 2018.