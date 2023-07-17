St Bakhita Eagle Plains dominate skating event

St Bakhita Eagle Plains from Nairobi was at the weekend crowned the winners of the Primary Schools of the 2023 Tenth Empire Skating Championship.

The kindergarten schools’ trophy was scooped by St Bakhita Sabaki from Machakos County.

Six schools from Nairobi, Kajiado and Machakos counties took part in the scintillating event held on Saturday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

James Maina Gatigi of St Bakhita Eagle Plains was in a class of his own, carrying the day in the boys' 9-10 years category, ahead of Gerard Kimathi of St Bakhita Sabaki, while Jabari Kibet of St Bakhita Eagle Plains came third.

Olerai School Kiserian from Kajiado bagged gold and silver medals in the boys' 11-12 years category courtesy of Kohath Wanjohi and Brandon Simiyu, while Samule Muriuki of Greenyard Schools came third in the six-lap race.

Olerai School also dominated the podium in the girls' 11-12 years with Tamasa Adeka and Rose Favour first and second respectively, while Leah Atieno of Greater Light Academy was third.

In the girls' 7-8 years’ category Crystal Wema of St. Bakhita in South B, Nairobi carried the day followed by team mates Emmy Chepkemei and Wambui Gitahi.

‘’My aim is to be the fastest skater. I like winning because my parents will be happy. I felt like a hero after winning," said Ephraim Wanyeki of St Bakhita School.

Mrs Rosina Omoto, the Chief Principal of St Bakhita Kindergarten, said the aim of taking part in the competition was to look beyond the academics.

‘’We want to see learners develop different talents from as young as three years. This is what the CBC is emphasizing on, that we nurture talent from the school level," said Mrs Omoto.

‘’What struck me the most is the resilience of the children. They were falling but you could see them waking up to finishing the race. At the end of the day it was not all about becoming number one but finishing strong.’’

The event was organised by the Tenth Empire led by the Chief Executive Officer Muuo Isaack.