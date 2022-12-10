Sports CS Namwamba makes impromptu visit to Kip Keino Stadium

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba on Saturday made an impromptu visit to Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Namwamba repeated his call for an audit of all sports facilities that are under construction.

A visibly irritated Nmawamba expressed his disappointment at the slow pace of construction at the facility.

The renovation of the facility started way back in 2017 when the government decided to refurbish the stadium, named after Kenya's legendary athlete, Kipchoge Keino.

“I’m shocked to see the little that has been done has actually made it worse and this should be rectified. A modern state of the art stadium has to be constructed here,” said Namwamba.

The CS said Eldoret, being Kenya's "Home of Champions", should have a modern stadium where our world-beaters should train in.

“The government is determined to turn around everything and we have agreed with the county government through the governor Jonathan Bii that we are going to work together and put up the facility into the status it deserves and other facilities like 64 Stadium,” he added.

Governor Bii said they will work with the ministry to set up the facility.

“We shall plan and start once again now that we are in government," Bii said.

Kipchoge Keino Stadium is the only public facility with a tartan track within the entire North Rift region, which is home to thousands of athletes.

The stadium is an eyesore with incomplete terraces, a torn tartan track, scattered construction hubris all over the place.