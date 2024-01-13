SJAK fetes nine coaches with monthly awards

Coaches Japheth Munala, Evelyne Kedogo, Martin Abunde and Eliakim Obondo have hailed Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) and StarTimes for their recognition of the efforts of coaches.

The quartet made the sentiments at a colourful ceremony in Nairobi where nine coaches were awarded with monthly awards for their exemplary efforts between April and December 2023.

Each coach got the award which came with a personalised trophy and 55-inch television set each.

“I have been a coach at KCB and Kenya Pipeline as well as the national team at different times, but it is the first time I’m being recognized as a coach. Many times coaches get cursed when the team fails, but left out as players are celebrated when the team wins, so I’m thankful that StarTimes and SJAK came up with this important initiative to award coaches,” said Munala after emerging the coach of the month of October after winning the national women volleyball league with KCB.

He noted that the award was a big motivation to him and other coaches as well as the sporting fraternity to work even harder. Munala said the national team, Malkia Strikers, now targets to lift the Zone Five title in Egypt later this month to qualify for the African Games slated for March in Ghana.

Abunde emerged the best for the month of April after guiding both the men’s and women’s roll ball teams to World Cup success in Pune, India.

“These awards are evidence that whatever we are doing as coaches is being seen by someone. I appreciate the athletes, the federation for giving me the chance to handle the national team, fellow athlete handlers and my family for standing with me. Without them I’m not sure I’d have got this award,” said Abunde.

Coached by Kedogo, the Kenya team of Natalie Akinyi, Hilda Indasi, Madina Okot and Mercy Wanyama won the FIBA 3x3 Africa Cup 2023 in Cairo, Egypt on December 3.

Kedogo’s side stunned favourites and hosts Egypt 21-20 in the final with a buzzer-beater from Akinyi to qualify for 2024 World Cup and earn a place in the 2024 FIBA Universality Olympic Qualifying Tournament 2 scheduled for May 3-5.

“I’m told I’m the first woman to win the coach of the month award. I’m delighted and honoured to be recognized. I hope this award will inspire more women coaches,” said Kedogo after emerging the best in December.

Obondo was handed the August award after helping Nyamira Girls to their first ever East African Secondary School games title, just two months after leading his side to win the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National title in 32 years.

Nyamira won all the titles from Sub County, County, Regional, National and East Africa, unbeaten. They will represent Kenya at the World School Games this year in Serbia.

Awarded in absentia was Boniface Nyamuhnyamuh of Vihiga Queens football team for the month of May. He inspired Vihiga Queens to the coveted 2022/23 FKF Women’s Premier League title. Vihiga finished top with 55 points, seven points ahead of closest challenger Gaspo.

Gor Mahia’s tacician Jonathan McKinstry won the June 2023 award after helping his side win their record 20th FKF Premier League title. Gor finished top with 70 points, a point above Tusker.

Patrick Odhiambo won the award for the month of July 2023 after helping Kakamega Homeboyz win their first ever silverware. Homeboyz defeated Tusker 1-0 to win the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup. Homeboyz thus bagged the ticket to represent Kenya at the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup, the first time they played in continental football.

Kevin Wambua won Africa Men’s Sevens undefeated with Kenya Shujaa in September in Zimbabwe by stunning heavyweights South Africa. He is away in Dubai with Shujaa for the opening round of the World Rugby Challenger Series.

Moses Andiwo of Equity Chess won the league in November. He is in Madagascar with the national chess team.

“It feels great for chess to be recognized. This award is evidence that even the so-called small sports have a place in these awards,” said Chess Kenya treasurer Gilbert Wandera who picked the award for Andiwo.

StarTimes CEO Jimmy Carter Luo expressed his joy during the awarding ceremony. He also assured that StarTimes will continue to support SJAK.

Luo added that StarTimes will continue investing in support of the sport across the country.

“I’m very happy for this occasion and StarTimes will continue supporting local talents across the country,” he said.