Shock as male chess player busted competing in women's category

Officials at the ongoing Kenya Open Chess Championship at Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi are on high alert after a male chess player was busted camouflaged in a hijab to compete in the Ladies section of the tournament.

The cheat, who registered for the championship as Millicent Awuor raised suspicion after he easily outwitted former Kenya National Champion Gloria Jumba (rated1487), and Ugandan top player Ampaira Shakira (1702) on Friday.

He said his decision to cheat in the tournament was motivated by the Sh500,000 cash prize for the Ladies section's winner, and the financial problems he is facing at the university.

This year’s event is the most contested chess tournament in Kenya, owing to the Sh5.3 million prize purse.

The championship has attracted more than 300 players including seven Grandmasters (GM), three Women Grandmasters, seven IMs, one Woman International Master, seven Fide Masters (FM), three Women Fide Masters, four Candidate Masters (CM), and six Women Candidate Masters.

The Open Section’s winner will pocket Sh1 million.

To keep his identity hidden, the cheat, whose real name is Stanley Omondi covered his head and face completely.

He wore shades on the small opening that revealed his eyes.

Unlike the rest of the players, he hardly spoke to anyone including his opponents.

His shocking victory over Jumba and Shakira saw every Kenyan player question where he has been during other important national chess tournaments.

Upon interrogation in a private room by the tournament’s officials, the university student admitted to being a male.

He has since been expelled from the tournament pending disciplinary action.

According to the tournament's rules, when a player is expelled, the result is reversed and awarded to the opponent.

The fifth and sixth round will be held Saturday. Sixteen-year-old Fathima Mohamed rated 1267 upset Olympiad and Woman Candidate Master Lucy Wanjiru (1460) in the third round of the Ladies section.

In round four action held Friday, Timothy Mwabu (1718) upset the reigning African Junior chess champion International Master Jan Karsten (2292) of South Africa.

Mwabu had earlier beaten the 2000 and 2004 winner Candidate Master Benjamin Magana in round two. Veteran Matthew Kanegeni (1976) held GM Sriram Jha of India (2310).

In the Ladies section WCM Joyce Nyaruai lost to pre-tournament favourite WGM Josefine Heinemann of Germany.