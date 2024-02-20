Sh6m boost for Soya Gala

Four firms have forked out Sh6 million to support the 2023 Sports Personality of the Year Awards (Soya) scheduled for March 1 this year at the iconic Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Awards founder legendary distance runner Paul Tergat on Tuesday received a sponsorship cheque of Sh3 million from the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) during the awards launch at Sarova Serena Hotel.

Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA), and Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) handed over cheques for Sh1 million each.

Kenya Academy of Sports (KAS) shall avail trophies for the winners on the night of the gala.

The launch witnessed a minute of silence for the late marathon world record holder, Kelvin Kiptum, and former multi-track world record holder, Henry Rono, who passed on last week.

Kiptum and Rono are among the nominees who will be rewarded during the Soya gala, which will celebrate the lives of some of Kenya’s accomplished sportsmen and women, who have passed on in the last year.

“We convey our profound condolences to the families of Kiptum, Rono, and other sports personalities, who have left us in the last year,” said Tergat.

This year’s edition marks 20 years since legendary distance runner Paul Tergat conceived the noble idea of paying homage and recognising the country’s top-performing sports personalities across all disciplines.

The theme of this year’s celebration which has 11 categories is, “Celebrating Sporting Excellence,” resonating well with the milestones the country’s sportsmen and women have achieved over the decades.

Tergat disclosed that the Schools Category will make a return after missing out in 2020, 2021, and 2022 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The category has School Team of the Year- Boys and Girls, and Coach of the Year.

“In this edition of the SOYA awards, we are marking a major milestone of recognising, honoring, and celebrating our sports personalities consistently for 20 years, a feat only possible with true friends and partners of Soya and Kenyan sports. I salute you,” said Tergat

Tergat said that 2023 witnessed some of the greatest performances across the board with notable mention to the Special Olympic athletes’ performances.

SOYA panel of selection chairman, Chris Mbaisi said during the launch that his panel has been hard at work and has covered a bit in terms of nominations.

“It has not been easy considering the competition that was there last year, but we will deliver on the best achievers,” said Mbaisi.

Mbaisi noted that the 2024 season will equally be competitive and laden with major championships. He singled out the Paris Olympic Games scheduled from July 26 to August 11 and the Paralympic Games planned from August 30 to September 8.

Two decades ago, legendary Paralympian Henry Wanyoike and distance runner Catherine Ndereba were the inaugural Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year winners respectively.

Kenya Sevens rugby team, Shujaa won the Sports Team of the Year (men) with the national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers claiming the women's award.