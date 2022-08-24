Schools are back in action, Mombasa games at Shimo

Defending champions Serani Secondary School of Mvita Sub-county launch their campaign to retain the Mombasa Secondary Schools Ball Games’ football title when they take on Nyali’s Khadija Secondary School at Shimo la Tewa from 9.30am Thursday.

Serani will then clash with Likoni’s Mrima Secondary School from 12.30pm and complete their Pool ‘B’ assignments at 9.30am against Bomu.

Serani coach Swaleh Abdalla Sunda said they have trained well and are raring to retain the title they last won in 2019.

“We’re not going to take any chances, but play to win and qualify for the semis. We want to qualify for the regional games,” said Sunda.

Girls’ football title holders, Vallery of Kisauni, open their campaign with a fixture against Changamwe’s Bomu Secondary School at 9.30am and then take on Mama Ngina of Mvita at 12.30pm and complete their Pool ‘A’ assignments against Likoni’s Mrima Friday from 8am.

Boys’ Pool ‘A’ teams are Miritini Complex (Jomvu), Tononoka (Mvita), Likoni and Concordia (Kisauni) while Pool ‘B’ has Mrima (Likoni), Khadija (Nyali), Bomu (Changamwe) and Serani (Mvita).

The girls are drawn in Pool ‘A’ has Vallery (Kisauni), Mrima (Likoni), Bomu (Changamwe) and Mama Ngina (Mvita) while Jomvu (Jomvu), Kaa Chonjo (mvita), Marimani (Kisauni) and Moi Forces (Likoni) are in Pool ‘B’.

Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Mombasa County secretary Silas Atsulu said they have completed arrangements for the games and appealed to all participating schools to observe time.

“I’m optimistic this time the competition will be high and the winners will qualify for the regional games scheduled to be held next week,” said Atsulu.

Other sports disciplines to be contested in and which are also being played at Shimo la Tewa Secondary School and Shanzu Teachers Training College are netball, basketball, sevens rugby, volleyball, handball and hockey.

Aga Khan Academy are the boys’ basketball defending champions but will not take part because they did not feature at sub-county level, but the Aga Khan girls’ team are in action.

St Charles Lwanga’s boys and girls teams will also be out to defend their titles in hockey, while sevens rugby title holders Khamis High School are also all set to defend their crown.