Narok, Nyamira, Kisii host school matches

Former national schools hockey champions, Narok Boys High School, are expected to bounce back and extend their dominance in the game at the Narok County Secondary Schools Term 2B Games which start Friday at the school.

The ex-champions are heavily tipped to win the title for the umpteenth time and could face their former rivals, Ololulunga Boys High School, in the final to earn a ticket to the regionals.

Narok Boys High School Principal David Kirui said he expects nothing short of a win despite the little time they had for preparations.

“The time was short because we had to balance classwork and co-curriculum activities after the national coronavirus outbreak was reported. We will try our best to ensure that we reclaim our title,” said Kirui.

Before schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in March, 2020, Narok were dethroned by little-known Kimelok Secondary School who beat the former champions 2-0 in a tough final of the Narok North Sub-county games.

Narok Boys High School represented Kenya at the East Africa Secondary School Games in Dar-es-salaam in 2014.

In Kisii, action will be at Kisii High School and Cardinal Otunga High School, Mosocho.

Kisii schools secretary Geoffrey Nyantika said teams from about 300 schools had qualified from the sub-county level.

At least 160 referees, who will officiate at the games, yesterday attended a one-day co-ordination clinic with competing teams set to arrive Thursday.

Handball and basketball will be played at Kisii High School while football and volleyball will be staged at Cardinal Otunga High School, Mosocho, about 12 kilometres away.

“The number of schools has gone high because the standards have improved,” said Nyantika.

In neighbouring Nyamira County, the championships will also kick off Thursday at Nyambaria Boys High School.