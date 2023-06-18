School Games: Serani, Kaa Chonjo bag Mvita Sub-County titles

Serani Secondary School Sunday retained their Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Mvita Sub-County Term Two Games boys' football crown when they easily edged Makupa Secondary 4-1 during the final match at Khamis High School.

Earlier, Kaa Chonjo Secondary School won the girls' title after winning 3-0 against Mama Ngina Girls High School during a thrilling final match held at same venue.

Serani coach Swaleh Abdalla Sunda said they are now aiming to retain the Mombasa County crown.

"We’ll strive to put all our efforts to make sure we reach the national games so that we can have opportunity to contest for a place to represent Kenya in the East Africa Secondary Schools Games later in the year," said Sunda.

Kaa Chonjo coach Omar Salim said that they will train hard to make sure they do well in the county games and qualify for the Coast Regional Games.

"I believe we’ll do well in the Mombasa County Games and I hope we’ll manage to go up to the Coast Region stage. I’ve high hopes we can manage to up to the national games," said Salim.

Elsewhere, Shimba Hills Secondary failed to utilise their home ground advantage as they lost to Tumaini Secondary School 1-0 during a thrilling Shimba Sub-County girls' final clash watched by a capacity crowd.