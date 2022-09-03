School Games: New order in Western region

Newbies Mwira Girls High School from Kakamega County and Bukembe High School from Bungoma are the new Western region football champions.

They won the titles on Saturday in Kakamega, County.

Mwira goalkeeper Vivian Shiyonzo and captain Charity Huku steered their team to the national championships set for Nakuru next week with a 2-0 victory against their Kakamega county mates Moi Girls’ Nangili High School.

Leading by example

Enjoying home fans advantage, Shiyonzo converted from the spot-kick in the 57th minute when Gladwel Malina was fouled in the box by Caren Buyanzi before the goalkeeper, with her gloves on, stepped up to score, giving the Rajab Juma coached side a 1-0 lead.

Leading by example, captain Huku doubled the lead in the 76th minute from a long shot outside the box after three dribbles past her opponents for the 2-0 win.

“It was a tough game but we are happy the girls managed to play well and earned two goals against our opponents.

“We need to work extra hard because we are going to meet with stubborn teams at the nationals but our target is to also bag victory,” said Juma.

In the boys’ football, Bukembe High School beat Ebwali High School from Vihiga County 7-6 in post-match spot kicks after a barren draw in normal and extra time play.

Bukembe’s captain Newton Omondi said he was glad that they managed to beat Ebwali who came into the match strong.

In the boys’ volleyball final match, Namwela Boys Secondary School beat St Joseph’s Indangalasia Mixed Secondary School 3-1 (25-23, 20-25, 25-12 and 25-23 to book the final slot for the nationals.

In girls’ volleyball, little known Mwitoti High School surprised fellow Kakamega County side Butere Girls High School by winning the title 3-1 (19-25, 25-23, 16-25 and 17-25) to earn a place in the nationals.

Mwitoti High coach Lawrence Aswani was hopeful that the girls will do well after making their debut at the county championships and also at the regional level.

“I must say that the girls played well and we shall be making sure we improve at every stage because we have never featured in the big stage,” said Aswani.

Former national basketball champions Friends School Kamusinga from Bungoma County made their comeback after beating Sigalame High school from Kakamega, County.

Girls’ basketball

Kamusinga, who played last in 2009 at the national level, managed to outshine their opponents by winning all the four quarters in 78-55 (23-13, 16-10, 18-16 and 21-16) to emerge victorious.