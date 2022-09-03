Nanyuki beat Menengai to clinch Rift Valley sevens rugby title

When Nanyuki High School beat giants in the number of Form One applications by candidates who sat the 2020 Kenya Certificate of primary Education (KCPE) examination last year, many wondered what is so unique about the school.

A year after 154,524 KCPE students showed their love to join the school, it is now emerging that the school is also a sporting giant and their star is set to shine more in the coming days.

On Saturday, Nanyuki made history when they won the Rift Valley rugby sevens title for the first time by beating giants Menengai High School 3-0 in a shootout after the two sides were deadlocked 7-7 in regulation time and even extra time.