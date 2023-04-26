School Games: Laiser Hill, Butula ease into semis in Eldoret

Former boys' basketball champions Laiser Hill and Butula Boys High School led a host of other favourites in sealing their semi-final berths at the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Term One National Games in Eldoret.

The teams can afford to make changes in their final preliminary matches on Thursday on the third day of action.

Eight-time champions Laiser Hill will battle Nyanza Region's Onjiko High School Thursday morning in their last pool match as they look to make it three wins out of the three and top Pool "A" with a 100 percent record.

They started their campaign with a resounding 155-19 win over Wajir High School on Tuesday.

Laiser, who are coached by Kenyan international Eric Mutoro, have won the national title a record eight times.

Mutoro has sent a warning shot to other teams that he is not leaving Eldoret without the crown which they lost last year to Coast Region's Dr Aggrey High School.

"We did not come here for holiday. Our business here is to win the title and so far so good. We are on track and confident that come Saturday, we shall be lifting the title," Mutoro told Nation Sport.



Laiser, who finished third last year, underlined their title intentions on Wednesday with an impressive 72-61 win over holders Dr Aggrey in their second pool match at the Nova International School.

Laiser were imperious in the first two quarters as they outscored their opponents 18-15 and 22-10 for a 40-25 halftime lead.

Dr Aggrey returned stronger in the third quarter capitalising on Laiser's turnovers to take the quarter 25-17. Laiser however kept their cool to see off their opponents 15-11 and 72-61 in total.

Deng Wieu and Bol Wieu starred for Laiser with 16 and 12 points respectively. Deng Akoko was Dr Aggrey's highest scorer with 12 points.

Dr Aggrey must win their last pool match against Wajir High School to qualify for the last four.

"Last year we lost to Laiser but still went on to win the title. We lost to a better team today but I know we will return stronger," said Dr Aggrey coach and principal Robert Aran.

Onjiko, who lost 60-53 to Dr Aggey in their second match, recovered to beat Wajir 160-25 in Wednesday’s other tie.

In girls' basketball, Loreto Girls High School, Limuru also sealed their last four slot after securing a 34-23 win over St Joseph’s Girls Secondary School, Kitale.

In rugby 15s, Butula Boys High School showed their intentions of succeeding Kakamega High School as new champions.