School Games: Hospital Hill's handball title defence in tatters

Boys’ handball champions Hospital Hill on Tuesday started their title defence on the wrong footing as the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Term One National Games commenced at Hill School, Eldoret.

The Nairobi-based side blew a 16-12 halftime lead to lose 31-29 to St Albert Kamito Boys Secondary School in the pool “A” opener.

It was sweet revenge for the West Pokot County school who lost 30-25 to Hospital Hill in the last year’s final in Nakuru.

The final whistle drew celebrations from the Kamito players and fans as they broke into song and dance.

“We learnt from the mistakes we made last year and this year we are determined to win the title,” said team captain Geoffrey Kimutai.

“The school administration has given us scholarships, organised friendlies and also kitted us well. It was a tough match but we fought well after going down. This win gives us confidence ahead of our second match,” he added.

Stephen Wanyonyi starred for Kamito with 12 goals, while Brian Barasa also scored 12 goals for Hospital Hill.

A win in their second match on Wednesday against Mbooni Boys High School will seal their last four place.

Mbooni also had to dig deep to see off Handege Secondary School 26-22 in the other pool match.

In the girls’ matches, holders Moi Girls Secondary School, Kamusinga easily saw off Dagoretti Mixed Secondary school 42-18 in their pool “B” opener. Leah Nyongesa and Scoria Wafula led the champions with eight goals apiece.

In rugby 15, Ofafa Jericho High School and All Saints Embu High School underlined their intentions of succeeding Kakamega High School as champions with impressive starts.

Nairobi Region champions Ofafa Jericho came from behind to beat St Patrick’s High School Iten 19-11, while All Saints also had to rally to see off three-time champions Mangu High School 22-6 in the Pool “A” matches.

Ofafa trailed 6-5 at the break courtesy of two penalty conversions from Maxwell Shighali, but reduced the deficit with James Ndura’s try.

They returned a rejuvenated side in the second half with tries from David Mukutano and Jeff Andigo, with Telvin Maina and Stephen Otieno adding the extras to complete the comeback.

In the second match, Mangu led 6-3 at the break but collapsed in the second half as All Saints ran in a treble of tries and two conversions.

“We had a poor start probably due to nerves, but once we settled we were able to show our quality in the second half,” said All Saints coach Benson Mwenda.

There were no surprises in boys’ basketball as reigning champions Dr Aggrey High School from Coast, former holders Laiser Hill from Rift Valley, Nairobi’s Dagoretti High School and Lukenya School from Eastern trounced their opponents.

The Group B tie pitting defending champions Dr Aggrey and last year’s semi-finalists Onjiko from Nyanza was the most thrilling encounter. Dr Aggrey would carry the day with a 60-53 win.

In another Group B match, former champions Laiser Hill made light work of Wajir High School thrashing them 155-19.

In Group A, last year’s silver medallists Dagoretti High beat Friends School Kamusinga 68-55, while Lukenya School dismissed Thika High 72-38.

In the girls’ contest, Butere Girls High School from Western region announced their return to the national scene with a convincing 67 49 win against Nyanza’s Ototo Mixed Secondary School, while regulars Loreto High School Limuru gave Nairobi’s Our Lady of Mercy South B a rude welcome, beating them 37-31 in their opening Group A and B matches respectively.