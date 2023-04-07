School Games: Koyonzo face Vihiga in rugby final

National 15s rugby champions Koyonzo Secondary School are on course to retaining their of the Western Region Secondary Schools Term One Games title after beating arch-rivals Butula Boys High School to cruise to the final set for Saturday.

Koyonzo will now face Vihiga High School, who hammered Kolanya Boys High School 41-03 in the other semi-final played at St Mary's Mundika Boys High School in Busia County.

Favourites Kakamega School were the biggest casualties of the tournament, crashing out of the tournament after losing two of their group matches.

Koyonzo, popularly known as Stormers, were amde to sweat before winning 12-6 on Day Two of the Western Region Secondary Schools Term One Games.

From the onset, the Stormers showed their intention to remain regional champions by winning all their three group matches.

In their group stages fixtures, they walloped Bungoma 22-0, thrashed Chavakali 45-0 and later on saw off Kolanya Boys High School 52-6 to storm into the semis in style.

Koyonzo would then renew their rivalry with familiar foes Butula, who emerged second in Group A, beating them 12-6 in a mouthwatering clash that attracted hundreds of fans.

Last year at St Peter's Mumias High School, Koyonzo beat Butula 26-5 in a lop-sided match to be crowned regional champions.

Koyonzo coach Nyota Fiddy said the match was not easy.

"The game was quite tough but my boys gave their all and that is what I expect from them in the final. Butula is a good side and that is why we only managed 12 past them compared to the other teams during the group stages," said Fiddy.

In the other semi-final, Vihiga High School were never under any threat from Kolanya in the contest.

"We started on a low note on the first day ending our match against Butula Boys High School with a barren draw. However this changed as we progressed in the group stages when we utilised our chances and even scored 62 against Kimobo High School. This is the mentality I want my boys to take to the final," said Abdallah Abubakar, Vihiga coach.

Kakamega School, a rugby power house, failed to make it out of the group stages in the shock of the regional games.

The Barbarians, as they are popularly known, only secured a slim win in their first fixture beating Kimobo Secondary School 6-3.

They would later find the going tough in the next two matches losing to Vihiga Boys Secondary School 15-03 before last year's runner's up Butula Boys Secondary School hammered them 29-06.

In girls' basketball, bitter rivals Butere Girls High School and Tigoi Girls High School will meet in the final.