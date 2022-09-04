School Games: Fresh cocktail from Central Region

A blend of new and the usual faces from Central Region hopped into National Secondary School Term Two Games as curtains drew on the qualifiers at Thika High School Sunday.

The various schools exceeded the expectations of many after they displayed quality performances despite having been out of action following the Covid-19 pandemic over the last three years.

In boys’ basketball, Pioneer School, Maragua finally punched their name at the nationals after they defeated former regional powerhouse Nyeri Baptist High School 57-39 (17-06, 12-06, 12-08 and 16-9).

Maragua broke the jinx as they have always made it to the semis, always losing out to the “regional big three”- Nyeri Baptists, Alliance, and Mt Kenya School.

Coach Peter Kimani disclosed that the team had not prepared well for these games saying that they will utilise every opportunity to fine-tune their skills for the national.

The fancied Pioneer boys employed a simple strategy: To break away in the first quarter and enjoy the game as their worthy opponents played catch-up.

Team captain Hurry Thuku said: “We played with our hearts. We capitalized on every mistake they did and made lemonade out of it.”

On the other side, Loreto High School, Limuru, stamped their authority after they stole a 71-53 (22-17, 15-05, 16-10, 18-21) win against Karima Girls High School from Nyandarua.

Loreto School, who has been regional queens since 2014, led the hunt for the glory from the front keeping their worthy opponents guessing of their moves.

“My team was calm throughout. We did not focus on their game but we executed ours,” said Jordana Owilla, the team captain.

In boys’ football, Olbolosat Secondary School from Nyandarua County had another lucky day after they knocked out Kagonye Secondary School 1-0 in extra time during a nail-biting final.

The lucky and the winning shot came from Robert Wainaina in the 10th minute of the 30-minute extra time.

“We expected that opposition from Kagonye. We know each other very well having played many friendly matches before this competition,” said Wainaina.

Hot striker Emily Andaye of Kinale Secondary School carried her school to the national in girls’ football finals after scoring the winning goal in the 63rd minute in a hotly contested final against the “Lakers” of Olbolosat Secondary School.

The school emerged unbeaten in the entire competition having topped Pool ‘B’ with one win against Kerugoya 9-0 and defeated Nyeri County’s Gatarwagwa Girls High School 4-0 in the semi-finals.