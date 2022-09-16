Rivals KDF, NCPB face-off in handball league

National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) cross swords with rivals Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in the women’s Kenya Handball Federation National League on Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

NCPB and KDF have each lost one game so far in the league and a win for either side will close the gap on the record champions and leaders Nairobi Water who will not be in action.

Nairobi Water are unbeaten and have 16 points from eight matches while second placed NCPB are second with 12 points from seven matches and KDF are third with 10 points from six matches.

KDF goalkeeper Julie Mutwoi will have to be at her best as her compatriot Margaret Ouma is away on official duties.

NCPB will rely on the evergreen Sarah Mabonga and Joan Akinyi for goals.

NCPB assistant coach-cum-player Purity Mwangi challenged her charges to be at their best.

After a 31-27 defeat to Nairobi Water last weekend, KDF star Euphrasia Mukasia said they had no choice but to beat their next opponents (Cereals) to keep alive their title hopes.

"It will not be a walk in the park," Mwangi warned.

Other matches on Saturday, winless National County Council Government (NCCG) play New Hope in the bottom-of-the-table clash.

New Hope are second from bottom with two points from seven matches while NCCG are winless from the same number of matches.

Kenyatta University (KU) will battle their compatriots Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural Technology (JKUAT) in the varsity derby.

In the men’s category, University of Eldoret (UoE) Pippers will launch their league campaign against Strathmore University while KU will face off with Buccaneers.

Fixtures

Saturday

NCCG v New Hope (W) (9am)

KU v JKUAT (W) (10:30am)

NCPB v KDF(W) (12pm)

KU v Buccaneers (M)(13:30pm)

UoE v Strathmore University(M) (3pm)

Desert Scorpions v BlackMamba (M)(4:30pm)

Sunday

Desert Scorpions v UoE (M) (9am)

KU v KDF(W) (10am)

Thika v Black Mamba (M)(12pm)

JKUAT v TUK (M) (1:30Pm)

Strathmore v NCPB (M) (3pm)