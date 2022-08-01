Handball: Inspired end Strathmore's unbeaten start

Strathmore University men’s team's 100 percent record came to an end over the weekend at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi as the Kenya Handball Federation National League took a break to pave way for the General Elections set for August 9.

Strathmore, who surprisingly fell at the hands of less fancied Inspired 27-31, were unbeaten prior to the match.

The loss relegated Strathmore to fourth position with 12 points from seven matches.

Defending champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and Black Mamba are unbeaten.

Cereals ascended to the top of the standings with 14 points from seven matches after a 41-19 win over Inspired.

KDF are second with the same number of points and matches, but they have inferior goal difference after they defeated Inspired 38-28.

Black Mamba are third with 12 points from six matches after they saw off Makueni Bees 39-24.

Strathmore coach Peter Mwathi acknowledged the loss was a let-down as the students seek to claim the league title that has been elusive.

“We will not relent but I hope the loss will not haunt us later on in the league. We have to ensure that we catch up with our rivals when the league resumes,” said Mwathi.

Inspired coach Fernwick Opicho said despite the team registering mixed results, the win against Strathmore was something.

“These are Hospital Hill Secondary School players. We hope to use the league matches in preparation for the upcoming National School Games next month. In 2018 we were eliminated at the semi-final stage, but we hope to go all the way to the final and win the title,” said Opicho.

At the bottom end, Technical University of Kenya (TUK) and Young City lost their matches to remain winless from seven and 10 matches.

TUK lost 30-33 to Makueni Bees, while Young City fell at the hands of Buccaneers 28-38.

In the women’s league, back-to-back champions Nairobi Water remained top with 12 points from six matches, although they were not in action.

NCPB whitewashed newcomers New Hope 54-4 to move second on the standings with 10 points from six matches while KDF are third with eight points from five matches.