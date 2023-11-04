Reprieve for Schengen visa holders as Paris Olympics beckons

Athletes and officials with valid Schengen visas will not be required to apply for a French visa for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games services and relations manager Alejandro Recalde said that even though valid Schengen visas allow them multiple entries, they will require accreditation for the games by their respective countries.

Accreditation starts officially on November 16 this year.

“The biodata for those with Schengen visas are with the countries that permit the multi-entry process hence no more details will be required unless otherwise,” said Recalde.

Recalde was speaking during the 40th ANOCA Secretaries General Seminar at Sarova Whitesands, Mombasa on Saturday.

Recalde said that the Paris Olympics Games village situated in Paris will be the largest accommodating 48,250 people. Marseille, Lille, and Tahiti will be completed and ready for occupation by March next year.

Recalde, who was accompanied by the International Olympic Committee senior project manager, Jessy Numan noted that the only two major constructions are almost ready.

They are the Aquatic Arena which will host swimming competitions and Arena la Chapelle which will host badminton and table tennis.

Recalde, who took time to address several concerns raised by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), disclosed that tickets for the games have been sold out.

The seminar ends on Sunday.

“The tickets for most events have completely been sold out with spectators from across the world expected,” said Recalde, adding that close to 300 million people have applied as volunteers and they are sieving through the applications.

Countries like Mali and South Sudan who have no French embassies in their country expressed concerns that they might be locked out of the games.

The French embassy in Mali closed after a military coup in the country while South Sudan which doesn't have a French consulate, are forced to seek visa application in Addis Ababa.

“We have missed several chef de mission meetings in France due to lack of visas. We went all the way to Addis Ababa for application but we were denied,” said South Sudan National Olympic Committee Secretary General Tong Chor Malek Deran.

“We have nowhere to go for application since the French embassy closed,” said Mali National Olympic Committee secretary general Habib Sissoko.

Countries with cyclists who have qualified for the Paris Olympics also sought to have their cyclists be accompanied by their drivers but Recalde said they would only allow it if the drivers have European Union licenses.

Recalde promised to address the process for visa application for countries with challenges, adding that they ought to engage them on time.

Members also told France to address the issue of clearance for competition equipment that will be ferried to Paris by participating countries.

Countries with a small number of qualifiers also wanted IOC to address the issue by letting them know their allocation on time so as to ease visa application and accreditation.

Namibia was particularly perturbed by the few number of quotas allocated to African countries with the country’s Olympic committee secretary general Joan Smit singling out boxing (16) among others.

Smit said that the African Games that were postponed from March this year to the same period next year have denied the continent opportunities with most events having closed their qualifying periods.

"Seeking qualification from world championships like in boxing next year is next to impossible for Africans," said Smit.