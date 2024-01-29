Pioneer Ongong’a breaks new ground at Winter Olympics

Kenya’s Ashley Tshanda Ongong’a was over the moon Monday after she became Africa’s first female cross-country skier at the Winter Youth Olympic Games during the fourth edition in Gangwon, South Korea.

While admitting it was tough, Ongong’a told Nation Sport that she enjoyed it.

The 16-year-old finished 62nd out of 79 skiers in Women’s Sprint Free Qualification held at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre. The fastest 30 athletes qualified to the quarter-finals.

Elsa Taenglander and Kajsa Johansson from Sweden and Finland’s Nelli-Lotta Karppelin went all the way to bag medals in that order in the one-lap 1,535 metres race which had a total climb of 40 metres.

“Today, I had my first race at the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon. The Women’s Sprint Free was a tough race, but I really enjoyed it. I had been preparing and looking forward to it, being my first race at the Winter Youth Olympics Games,” noted Ongong’a, who was born in Italy to a Kenyan father and Congolese mother.

“It is a very special and important day for Kenya, for me, for my family, for my coach and all the people who have been supporting my Olympic dream. I’ve finally had a chance to take part in the Winter Youth Olympic Games and this in itself is an historic event.”

Ongong’a is the first African woman cross-country skier to qualify for the Winter Youth Olympics Games.

She will be in action again on Tuesday in the Women’s 7.5km Classic.