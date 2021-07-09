Olympic flame arrives in Tokyo after 'heartbreaking' fan ban

The Olympic flame.

A torchbearer holds an Olympic torch during the lighting ceremony of the Olympic flame at Machida Shibahiro, on the first day of the torch relay in Tokyo on July 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Philip Fong | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • And French decathlete Kevin Mayer, who won silver in Rio 2016, said the roar of crowds was only one aspect of competition.
  • The move left a sour taste for Natsuko Kamioka, who had tickets to take her son to the men's volleyball quarter-finals.

Tokyo, Japan

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Bernard Simiyu wins Mombasa leg of Nation Classic

  2. England recall Trippier for Euro 2020 final against Italy

  3. Djokovic wins 20th Grand Slam with sixth Wimbledon triumph

  4. Malkia Strikers launch training, rugby stars arrive in Japan

  5. DP Ruto, CS Amina watch as Kenya Simbas maul Zambia

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.