Letter to Team Kenya for Tokyo Olympic Games

Dear 2020 Olympians,

Congratulations on making the cut for the games! Take pride in the knowledge that you have jumped a significant hurdle in your sporting career.

As you head out to Tokyo, wear your Kenyan colours with pride, and whenever self-doubt creeps into your mind, remind yourself that you are enough.

That you are capable. Capable of competing against the best from across the world. This is a once in a lifetime journey, and an accomplishment the majority of people will never experience. Feel proud.

Speaking of the Kenyan colours, keep in mind that save for the times you will be in your room, the spotlight will be on you, throughout.

And by spotlight I mean big cameras that will carry your images across the world.

So smile often, practice good etiquette at all times and more importantly, in the excitement of the moment, remember that the black on the Kenyan flag goes on top.

You don’t want the internet to bring up images of you holding it the wrong way whenever someone searches your name.

There will be lots of information and requests for media interviews coming your way over the next few weeks, and it can be an overwhelming time as you try to focus on your performance.

But, remember that the journalists are only there to do their job. So don’t let their analysis bog you down. Don’t take them too seriously, unless their sentiments tally with yours, which is that you are strong, and capable, and worthy of competing favourably among the best in the world.

On the issue of competing, realise that you are already a winner. Of course, you dream of being on top of the podium.

But, bear in mind that only fraction of the hundreds of athletes in Tokyo will manage to achieve that. So don’t be too hard on yourself. Being on the podium is not the only kind of winning.

Working hard and competing with integrity, without any illegal assistance, is also a win. Of course, you have already conquered several doping tests, otherwise you wouldn’t be on the Tokyo list.

Still on the issue of assistance, know that you don’t need a miracle or magic to do well at the games. In fact, at this point, you don’t need to change any part of your routine. Instead, stick to the same thing you did to reach this point.

Embrace the same strategy you always use any time you compete. Then add more focus and determination, and less distraction.

Learn how to build camaraderie with your team mates, and rivals too. We are always stronger together. Be polite and amiable, and prioritise compassion and professionalism over winning. Then you will truly be a winner.

And for heaven’s sake, don’t forget to take a moment to soak it all in. Live in the moment. While in Tokyo, ensure you step back for a moment to savour your exploits. That is where your hard work and incredible talent has gotten you.

Take in the sights, sounds, and smells, and revel in the moment, if even for just an hour. You might never forget these next few weeks.

Enjoy your journey! We will be watching and cheering!