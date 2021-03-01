NOC-K launches bubble training camp for Team Kenya at Kasarani

National Olympic Committee of Kenya medical team member Caroline Akinyo taking athletes and officials through essentials of Covid-19 protocols during the opening of the Team Kenya bubble training camp at Kasarani on March 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • As part of the local measures, NOC-K said journalists will not be allowed into the Team Kenya bubble camps.
  • “NOC-K is consulting the Sports Journalists’ Association of Kenya on the best way to service the media with information about the camps,” the Olympics body said.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Monday launched a two-week bubble training camp for Team Kenya squads preparing for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

