NFL heads to Kenya to scout for talent

The National Football League (NFL) and Kenya Academy of Sports (KAS) have formed a partnership that will see talent identification and expansion of the game in the country.

Under the “NFL Africa” programme, the two bodies will explore ways to grow the game at all levels across the country through camps among other investment and multi-market plans that will serve the growing fan base in Africa.

Head of NFL Europe and Africa, Brett Gosper noted that growing the sport globally is a major strategic priority for the League.

“Developing our footprint and fandom in Africa is an important part of this vision,” said Gosper.

With more than 125 players of African descent from 15 countries across the continent currently playing in the NFL, a talent identification camp for promising young athletes will start Thursday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

“We are excited to expand NFL Africa into Kenya and look forward to creating opportunities for the next generation of African players and fans there to engage with our sport,” explained Gosper, adding that NFL wants to inspire young people to play the game around the world and build pathways for more international athletes to play the game.

Twenty-nine prospects aged 16-21 from African nations including Cameroon, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria and Senegal, will take part in a three-day NFL Combine-style camp to showcase their skills.

Participants will be competing for invites to the NFL International Combine, NFL International Player Pathway Program, or the opportunity to join the NFL Academy in the UK as part of league efforts to advance pathways to play in the NFL for international athletes.

Players were invited to attend the NFL event, spearheaded by Osi Umenyiora, a two-time Super Bowl champion who was born in the UK to Nigerian parents.

KAS chief executive officer Doreen Odhiambo said it’s a great honour to partner with the National Football League to further American football through the introduction of NFL Flag football in schools in the country.

As part of a mandate to develop sports talent across the country, Odhiambo said they have engaged 10 schools through the Ministry of Education from the Kasarani area to participate in a 12-week NFL Flag football program, culminating in a tournament later this year.

Kenyan Federation of America Football (KFAF) president George Alwanga said this partnership will have a positive impact on the future growth of American football in the country.

“Encouraging more schools and communities to embrace and enjoy the sport is in line with our objectives to develop the sport across the country and provide an opportunity for young Kenyans to learn and play the game,” said Alwanga.

“It has always been a dream of mine to bring the NFL to Africa and over the past couple of years. 'The Uprise' and NFL have made that dream a reality,” said Umenyiora, NFL’s lead ambassador for NFL Africa.

“It’s been incredible to see the opportunities it has provided through the International Player Pathway Program, the NFL Academy and Flag football, and this is only the beginning.”

Several current NFL players will join the activities in Kenya including Brian Asamoah, Minnesota Vikings (Ghana); Arnold Ebiketie, Atlanta Falcons (Cameroon); Paulson Adebo, New Orleans Saints (Benin); Ikem Ekwonu, Carolina Panthers (Nigeria); and Emmanuel Ogbah, Miami Dolphins (Nigeria).

The National Football League (NFL) is a professional American football league that consists of 32 teams and was formed in 1920.

American football, also known as gridiron, evolved in the United States, originating from the sports of soccer and rugby.