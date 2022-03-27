Nairobi Water, NCPB retain handball Super Cup titles

National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and Nairobi Water Sunday defended their men’s and women’s Kenya Handball Federation Super Cup titles at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

NCPB edged Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) 29-26 in the men’s final, while Nairobi Water held their nerve to see off KDF 29-28 in the women’s final.

In the women’s match, Nairobi Water were the better side in the first half, scoring at will through fast breaks and capitalized on KDF's poor ball handling skills to lead 16-12 going into the breather.

On resumption, KDF grew in the game and closed the gap to 23-20 as Sarah Wasike, Caren Lutengeya and Euphrasia Mukasia impressed.

The tiring Nairobi side then bagged three quick goals through the evergreen Gladys Chillo.

Wasike's individual effort saw KDF cut the score line to 26-24, but the experience of Brenda Musambai, Michelle Oyoo and Merina Adala slowed the charged KDF and they closed the game to win 29-28.

Chilo top scored for Water with six goals, while Ariviza and Musambai both scored five goals. Wasike (8),Lutengeya (6) and Winnie Otaya (4) were the outstanding players for NCPB.

Nairobi Water team manager Caroline Kusa offered that the absence of coach Jack Ochieng on the touchline at some point was felt.

“Mission accomplished. We have defended the title, but I must admit it was a tough match. Brenda Ariviza was technically locked out of the match and she didn't have options. That’s what we are going to work on ahead of the new season scheduled for next month,” said Kusa.

Timothy Kirimi and Francis Sande top scored for NCPB with six and four goals, while Frank Kiplagat (6), Noah Cheruiyot and Kevin Imo scored five goals each for KDF.

NCPB coach Dunstan Eshikumo said it was a good place to start the season.

“It was a tough match. I’m glad we were able to balance the match and even neutralize the play,” said Eshikumo.