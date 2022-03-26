Handball: NCPB confront KDF in Super Cup final

There will be no love lost when reigning champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) battle Kenya Defence Forces(KDF) in the men’s Kenya Handball Federation Super Cup final at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

In the women’s final, record champions Nairobi Water will play much-improved KDF.

The matches were scheduled for Saturday but were moved to Sunday due to unavailability of the facility.

On their way to the final, Cereals defeated General Service Unit 24-14 while KDF saw off a stubborn Strathmore University side in the semi-finals that were played last weekend at the same venue.

The women’s Super Cup was played in a round robin format. Nairobi Water and KDF recorded wins against Cereals and new comers Nanyuki to book a date for the final.

Water thumped Cereals 32-19 and Nanyuki 37-17, while the Forces side shut out Cereals 23-22 and Nanyuki 30-17.

It will be the second time the eternal rivals KDF and Cereals are meeting after they faced off in the preliminary stage in Pool ‘A’.

Cereals got the better of KDF 24-22 in a tensed match the previous weekend.

NCPB coach Dunstan Eshikumo said the gloves are off.

“We want to complete a double. KDF are a strong side and it’s going to be an interesting and entertaining match. We have prepared well and the players are good to go,” said Eshikumo.

Nairobi Water captain Gladys Chillo acknowledged that KDF are no push overs but insisted they were keen to defend the title.

“We wouldn't go ahead of ourselves. They have been competitive in recent times and I believe it will be a tough match but we are determined to emerge victorious,” offered Chillo, a Kenyan international.

Fixtures

Sunday

Nairobi Water v KDF 12pm