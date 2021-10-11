Nairobi Water make light work of Amazon

Nairobi Water Monday defeated Amazon 46-11 to extend their lead on Kenya Handball Federation National League standings at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Nairobi Water have 20 points from 10 matches and remain unbeaten in the eight -team league.

At the same time, National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) beat Kenyatta University (KU) 34-18 to dislodge Nanyuki from second position with 16 points from 11 matches.

Kenya Defence Forces complete the top three positions with 14 points from eight matches while Nanyuki, who were not in action over the weekend, drop to fourth position with 13 points from 10 matches.

Amazon are rooted bottom with two points from 12 matches.

Despite the win, Nairobi Water coach Jack Ochieng said that his team is not at its best yet.

"We are not yet there. Something is missing and I have to find out what it is. We are going back to intense training and hopefully we will make amends in the few remaining matches. But the consolation is that we have guarded our unbeaten streak," said Ochieng who doubles up as the national women's team coach.

Brenda Ariviza and Gladys Chillo all scored seven goals for Nairobi Water, while Deborah Nkirote top-scored for Amazon with four goals.

NCPB women's coach Danstan Eshikumo acknowledged the team has made a remarkable improvement.

"They are back on track. We begun the league on wrong foot but now we are on the rise. Let's see how all this will end," said Eshikumo.

Sarah Mabonga emerged top scorer for NCPB with nine points while Winnie Cherop led the losers.

In the men's matches, Kenyatta University (KU) shocked much-improved Buccaneers 30-28.

Radzi Stower (10) and Morgan Simiyu (13) top scored for Buccaneers and KU respectively.

Generation overpowered Technical University of Kenya (TUK) 29-27. Generation trailed TUK for the better part of the match as they squeezed a slim 15-14 lead at the breather. However, Generation turned tables to eventually win.

Cellestus Okoyan emerged top scorer for winners with 13 goals while Frank Lucas emerged top scorer with eight goals for the losers.