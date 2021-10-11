Nairobi Water make light work of Amazon

Nairobi Water's Melvin Akinyi vies with Amazon's Priscila Jebet

Nairobi Water's Melvin Akinyi (left) vies with Amazon's Priscila Jebet during their Kenya Handball Federation National League match at Nyayo National Stadium on October 11, 2021

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

  • Nairobi Water have 20 points from 10 matches and remain unbeaten in the eight -team league
  • National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) beat Kenyatta University (KU) 34-18 to dislodge Nanyuki from second position with 16 points from 11 matches
  • In the men's matches, Kenyatta University (KU) shocked much-improved Buccaneers 30-28

Nairobi Water Monday defeated Amazon 46-11 to extend their lead on Kenya Handball Federation National League standings at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi. 

