KDF sides win big in handball league

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) team Sunday piled more misery on Amazon after thrashing them 45-16 in a women's Kenya Handball Federation National League at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Amazon are still in search of their second win of the season after they were humiliated by National Cereals and Produce Board 41-16 on Saturday.

The bottom-placed Amazon, who have two points from 11 matches, will line up against Nairobi Water on Monday.

KDF team manager Yusuf Kipkoech said their eyes are on the league title.

"We want to keep on winning. We lost one game in our first leg against Nairobi Water and as the second leg gets underway we hope to keep a clean record and eventually win the league title for the first time," said Kipkoech.

Amazon coach Albert Mukoya said they are in the league to learn and hopefully along the way, they will record more wins.

Sarah Wasike (14) and Carren Lutengema (10) emerged top scorers for the soldiers as Deborah Nkirote (5) and Prisila Jeret (4) led Amazon.

Kenyatta University (KU) women's team were awarded a walkover after their opponents Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology(JKUAT) failed to turn up.

In the men's matches played at the same venue, KDF were in a class of their own as they easily dismissed Technical University of Kenya (TUK) 56-16.

Kevin Imo (14) and Nicholas Ireri (7) emerged top scorers for the winners as Brian Wenengai top-scored for the losers with nine goals.

Thika came from behind to defeat KU 39-37. KU had led 22-14 at the breather.

Julius Chiunda, Morgan Simiyu and Amos Keter all scored seven goals for the varsity side as Bonventure Kaduka (11), Hussein Khalif (6) and Lawi Kemei (5) top scored for the losers.

Buccaneers beat Tigers 30-24. Radzi Stower top scored for Buccaneers with nine goals while Solomon Kimalewa scored seven for Tigers.

Monday fixtures

Buccaneers Buccaneers v KU 9am

JKUAT v Thika 10:30am

NCPB v KU (W)12pm

Nairobi Water v Amazon 1:30pm

TUK v Generation 3pm