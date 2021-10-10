KDF sides win big in handball league

National Cereals and Produce Board's Desma Aono (right) vies for the ball with Amazon's Elizabeth Wambui during their Kenya Handball Federation women's Premier League match on October 9, 2021 at Nyayo National Stadium.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Amazon are still in search of their second win of the season after they were humiliated by National Cereals and Produce Board 41-16 on Saturday
  • Amazon coach Albert Mukoya said they are in the league to learn and hopefully along the way, they will record more wins
  • In the men's matches played at the same venue, KDF were in a class of their own as they easily dismissed Technical University of Kenya (TUK) 56-16

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) team Sunday piled more misery on Amazon after thrashing them 45-16 in a women's Kenya Handball Federation National League at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

