Mombasa schools dominate KSSSA Coast region swimming finals

Mombasa County Saturday amassed a total of 1,615 points to emerge winners of the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Coast Region swimming championship at Aga Khan Academy.

Team Mombasa won both boys and girls titles to clinch the overall title during the competition which was used to select the team that will represent Coast Region at the nationals to be held in Eldoret later this month.

Mombasa won the boys category after garnering 747 points, followed by Kwale with 203 points while Lamu and Kilifi finished third and fourth with 178 and 28 points respectively.

Mombasa claimed the girls' trophy having amassed 788 points, Kwale was second with 99, Lamu third with 27, while Kilifi settled fourth with 13.

National team swimmer Maria Bianchi of Mombasa won the girls' 200 metres individual medley (IM) clocking 2:37.85, 50m butterfly in 31.83 and 100m breaststroke after timing 1:21.33.

Twalib Ahmed Hamza starred in the boys' category as he won the 50m butterfly (27.40), 100m breaststroke (1:21.33), 100m butterfly (1:01.93) and 100m freestyle (59.22).

Hakeem Salim of Maweni Secondary School won the boys' 50m breaststroke in 34.57.

Ali A Nahdy of Mombasa who won the boys 50m freestyle event in 26.56 and 200m IM in 2:38.31.

Austin Kituku of Mombasa emerged the winner of the boys' 12-15 years 100m breaststroke in 1:29.79 and 50m freestyle timing 28.29.

Mwanarusi Buto of Kwale finished in second position during the 16-20 years girls' 50m breaststroke in 1:03.92 minutes behind winner Mikaela Lucas who returned 46.93.

Selected results

Boys- 12-15 years 50m breaststroke: 1. Hussein Abdurrahman, Msa (40.71); 2. Caleb Ikumu, Msa (45.14); 3. Salim Shirazy, Msa (49.75).

16-20 years 50m breaststroke: 1. Em-Hotep Mutinda, Msa (34.10); 2. Hashim Mohamed, Lamu (38.14); 3. Abdulrahman Hanzwani, Msa (44.28).

12-15 years breaststroke: 1. Caleb Ikumu, Mombasa (43.68); 2. Mohammed Hassan, Kwale (59.19); 3. Hafidh Abdul, Lamu (59.28).



Girls- 100m freestyle: 1. Emma Wambui, Msa (1:09.29); 2. Melissa van Niekerk, Msa (1:11.42); 3. Aminaz Kachra, Msa (1:14.72).

12-15 years 50m butterfly: 1. Raya Inell Ba, Msa (34.83); 2. Atia Tendo, Msa (35.66); 3. Mahek Desai, Msa (38.41).