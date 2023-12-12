Mehul Gohil sweeps Bungoma Open Chess Championship

Veteran chess player Mehul Gohil at the weekend warmed up for this year’s Kenya National Chess Championship (KNCC) by defending the Bungoma Open Chess Championship title.

In the competition held at Bungoma Royal Suites and graced by the Principal Secretary for the State Department of Industry in the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry, Dr Juma Mukhwana, Gohil outwitted all his opponents in the Open Section to the top with six points.

The ladies’ crown went to Equity Bank Chess Club player Madelta Glenda, who topped the section with four points.

The Bungoma Open aims to provide a platform for local chess players to play against some of the country’s finest stars and promote talent development in the region.

This year’s edition attracted 200 chess players, including children under eight years.

Gohil, the reigning KNCC Open Section winner, outsmarted Givans Amunga of Kitale Chess Club, KCB Chess Club players Jackson Kamau, Brian Irungu and Joseph Methu and Equity Chess Club’s James Panchol and John Mukabi.

Methu emerged second with five points, while Panchol closed the podium with five points.

Paul Wangwe of Bungoma Chess Academy was named the best male player from Bungoma County with four points.

In the ladies’ category, which included some male players, defending champion Elizabeth Cassidy finished third with three points behind her teammate Gloria Jumba, who garnered 3.5 points. Abigael Waswa was the best female player from Bungoma County with three points.

KCB Chess Club scooped the title of best corporate team with 19 points ahead of their rivals Equity Bank Chess team with 18 points.

This year’s KNCC has been set for December 26 to 30 at Charter Hall in Nairobi.