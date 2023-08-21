MCAs fight as CASA games start in Nakuru

The fourth edition of the County Assembly Sports Association (CASA) games was met with drama after Members of County Assemblies from different regions stormed the Nakuru ASK showground podium.

This was after the CASA chairperson Jateso Peter Imwatok requested members not to bring political matters during the event.

Earlier, MCAs had brought up a conversation on their delayed salaries while addressing the crowd during their speeches, and Jateso termed it as politicking

His statements infuriated MCA’s attending the game and they invaded the field where Sports CS Ababu Namwamba was supposed to open the event.

The angry ward representatives got to the podium and started throwing bottles of water and asked the chairperson Jateso to leave the podium, faulting him for speaking against their needs.

MCA's storm the podium at Nakuru ASK show ground during the CASA games on August 21, 2023. Photo credit: Purity Kinuthia | Nation Media Group

Thirty minutes into the chaotic start, security personnel managed to calm the situation and the MCAs returned to their seats as CS Namwamba opened the event.

Namwamba said that his office supports the operations conducted by CASA and commended them for organising the event.

“Sport's is a great way of bringing us together while enhancing unity. As a nation, we celebrate great sportsmanship in the country while cheering each win regardless of political party affiliations. I consider sports a great unifier,” he said.

In relation to the salary issue, he said that the President was committed to meeting them.

“This problem can be solved. Meet the president with a clear agenda of seeking financial autonomy for county assemblies. If county assemblies can have the opportunity to control their budget to plan, then you will be able to deploy resources in a manner that is beneficial to members of county assemblies. Consequently, running your programs can be easy,” he added.

Later on, police officers from Siaya and Nyandarua faced off in a tag-of-war contest where Nyandarua carried the day after they beat their opponents on both rounds.

It was followed by the opening match between Nakuru and Trans Nzoia teams with the latter winning 2-0.