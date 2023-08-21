Kenyan teams ready for World Bowls Championship

Veteran bowler Susan Wambugu will lead the Kenya women's team to the World Bowls Championship set for August 28 to September 10 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Wambugu, who has played for the national team for over 20 years, will be in the company of Esther Ndungu, Eunice Wambui, Celestine Masila, Friday Mwangi and Jedidah Maina. Grace Njuguna is the team manager.

The women's team finished fourth to qualify for the worlds during last month's African States Bowl Tournament in Windhoek, Namibia where South Africa won both the men and women's' titles.

Hosts Namibia and Zimbabwe won Silver and bronze medals in the women's category respectively.

Kenya Bowling Federation former president and council member Musembi Mumo said they are targeting a quarter-final stage this time around after they failed to go past the group stage in previous championships.

"This team has been together for a while now and competed in various events, and therefore, it's time for them to qualify for the knockout stage.We have participated in international events and I believe the team has come of age. We have been training for the last two months and the players are raring to go.The team went for their visas today and it's just a matter of time before they leave the country," said Mumo.

Kenya will be up against Canada, Cook Islands, Cyprus, Czech Republic, England, Falkland Island, Fiji,France, Ireland, Namibia, Malaysia, Israel, Ireland, and the Netherlands.

Others are Argentina, India, Hong Kong, Brazil, New Zealand, Botswana, Sweden, Thailand, Singapore, Wales, Zimbabwe, United States of America, Turkey, Niue ,Switzerland, Sri Lanka ,Spain, South Africa, Scotland, Samoa, Japan, Norfolk Island, Malta, South Korea, Guernsey, Singapore and Papua New Guinea.

Kenya will be represented by Cephas Kimwaki, Anwar Hamada, Joseph Kitosi, Douglas Nyabuto, Kjellan Awour and Pio Munyingi in the men's category.