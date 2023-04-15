KMTC Region Two Games get underway in Nakuru

Kenya Medical Training Colleges (KMTC) Region Two Games kicked off at Nakuru Boys High School on Saturday with 20 teams taking part.

The winners of the various ball games and indoor games will represent the region in the national games slated for Mombasa in August this year.

In men's football, Isiolo KMTC battled to a 1- 1 draw with Kapkatet in an evenly contested match while Bomet beat Thika KMTC 2-1.

In women's football, Nyandarua and Mathari KMTC from Nairobi battled to a barren draw. Embu and Nakuru also settled for a goalless draw as the hosts wasted several scoring chances.

In women's basketball, Nakuru launched their campaign with a 12-11 win over Meru KMTC after leading 12-4 at the interval. Nyeri thrashed Nyahururu 32-01 to register a bright start.

In men's basketball, Nakuru defeated Meru 38-24 after leading 20-11 at half-time. Nyeri were made to dig deep to beat a hard-fighting Kapkatet 34-32 in overtime after both sides were locked 29-29 in normal time.

In men's hockey, Nakuru had Victor Kibet to thank for their 1-0 win over Meru.

In another game, Kapkatet fired one goal past the unlucky Murang’a with George Kiprotich scoring the winning goal for the victors in the second half.

In rugby sevens, Bomet were in a firing mood when they crashed Thika 14-7. In the second match, Gatundu humiliated hosts Nakuru 19-0 to send an early signal of their intention to win the title.

Gatundu proved that their opening win was not a fluke when they beat Thika 14 -7 to stay on course to clinch the trophy.